Richard Ray Olson (known as Rich), 74, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Buffett Cancer Center of the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Rich was born on August 26, 1948, to Winston Atly and Nellie Corinne (Warren) Olson. He attended kindergarten through 12th grade at Trumbull Schools, District 101, graduating from Trumbull High School in 1967.