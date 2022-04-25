Hastings, Nebraska, resident Richard Reynolds passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Per his wishes, he was cremated. No memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help cover funeral expenses through GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/45bcd64b.
Richard "David" was born April 14, 1950, in Sutton, London, United Kingdom, to Richard "Dick" and Joan (Hooker) Reynolds.
He graduated from Middletown High School in Middletown, Ohio, in 1968.
Richard married his first wife, Sally Jo (Durch), in Minnesota in 1972. They welcomed their only son, Jason, that year.
He remarried in 1986 to Krista Larson. They had three children, Paige, in 1989, Ana in 1993 and William in 1996.
Richard spent his career in many different fields, including restaurant management with Howard Johnson; sales for Mars candy company; technology for Cisco Systems; and instruction at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He moved to Hastings in 2016. He worked part time at Motorsports Park Hastings and Big G Ace.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sara (Reynolds) Smith; and brother, Simon.
He is survived by his four children, Jason, Paige (Ryan) Beland, Anastasia and William; and his four grandchildren, Hailey and Kenzie Reynolds, and Breck and Lilah Beland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.