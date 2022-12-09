Richard “Rick” L. Ricker, age 72, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on December 1, 2022, at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital.
Rick was born August 12, 1950, to Harold G. and Vivian McMahon Ricker, who predeceased him.
He is survived by his wife Gloria of 47 years; his daughter Alexandria Ricker (Liam Harbry); his two granddaughters, Bryn and Olive Ricker Harbry; siblings, Kayleen McAuliff, Pat Olsen, and Lisa Nordyke; sister-in-law, Annette Wells; and 8 nieces and nephews.
Rick graduated from Hastings High School in 1968. He enlisted in the Navy and was assigned to the U.S. Navy Seabees, Gulfport, MS. He spent 3 tours overseas with USNMCB 74 Headquarters Company, serving from 1970 to 1974.
Forever a Huskers fan, he graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in architecture in 1978. He worked in his profession in New Mexico, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.
A beloved family member and friend, he will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in his name.
A private celebration of life will be held.
