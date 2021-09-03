Hastings, Nebraska resident Richard T. Brunson, 63, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
Memorial service is 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene in Hastings, Nebraska with Pastor Barry Kennard officiating. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com
Richard was born November 12, 1957, in Kobe, Japan, the son of Thee and Yasuko (Goto) Brunson. He graduated from James Campbell High School in Oahu, Hawaii with the class of 1975 and attended Tech School, receiving a degree in electronics. Richard married Jocelyn Motas on August 25, 1990, in Hawaii. He retired from Hawaiian Electric Company. Richard worked as a IT Tech in Computers before moving to Nebraska. He was the person who would walk around to repair any problems people had with their computers and also help set up computers.
Richard was a musician and was featured in the Faces of Tribland in the Hastings Tribune on February 4, 2014. He was a guitarist and had performed hundreds of gigs with “tons” of different bands. Richards most recent band he played in was Little Stevie and the Hellrazors. He played all over the states of Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, Arizona, Oklahoma, and of course Hawaii. Richard was inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of fame, While playing with Young Raiders Band. He totally enjoyed playing music for an audience and making people happy.
Richard is survived by his wife, Jocelyn Brunson of Hastings; children, Bradford Brunson of Hawaii, Gregory Brunson, Luke Brunson and his fiancé Chelsie Olson, and Bethany Brunson all of Hastings; grandchildren, Evaley and Jet (was born on August 23, 2021); sister, Barbara Brunson-Hewitt and her husband Chris of Austin, TX; brother, Joel Brunson and his wife Lorna of Hawaii; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.