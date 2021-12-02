Riley Andrew Myers, 33, of Casa Grande, Arizona passed away on November 26, 2021.
Riley was born in Hastings, Nebraska on September 12, 1988 to Brenda Hall. He graduated from Northwest High School in Grand Island, Nebraska in 2006 and UNK in 2016. Riley was employed by Georgia Pacific, as a Senior Technical Analyst. Riley was an organ donor.
Those left behind to carry on his memories are his sons, Ayden, Carter, Landon, and Damon Myers; his girlfriend, Jackie Hall of Casa Grande, AZ; his mother, Brenda (Michael) Hall of Blue Hill; brother, Derek (Mariah) Myers of Grand Island; sister, Lexie (Zack Strobl) Myers of Hastings; aunt, Heidi Farrall (Christopher Waddle); cousins, Hannah and Branden Farrall and Tori Waddle all of Giltner; numerous nieces, nephews, and other close family members and friends.
Welcoming his spirit home are his grandparents, William and Lois Frahm.
Riley’s celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Giltner Community Center in Giltner. The family asks that you wear Nebraska Husker or Minnesota Viking attire.
If you would like to make a donation to the family, a venmo account has been set up: @derekmyers27. All donations will go to help with burial arrangements and to his sons.
