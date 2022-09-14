Hastings, Nebraska resident Riley Adam Sears, 38, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, as a result of a motorcycle accident.
Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. – Noon, Sunday, September 18, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family.
Riley was born October 27, 1983, in Hastings, NE to Greggory Kipp Sears & Tara Teri (Genzmer) Sears-Zulkoski. Riley worked in the area as a welder for many years and was currently employed at Thermo King. Riley enjoyed spending his time riding and working on Harleys with his dad, helping care for his grandparents, caring for his exotic fish, spending time outdoors, especially at Spring Ranch with friends and family, was passionate about caring for injured wildlife, loved spending mornings on the porch with his dad feeding the birds and squirrels, and growing and caring for plants.
Riley was preceded in death by his grandmother, Connie (Kohl) Johnson and uncle, Scott Sears.
Survivors include his father Kipp Sears; mother Teri Zulkoski; spouse Jessica Sears; daughters Kylynn Sears Menebroker, Ayla Leeding; step-children Alexys Onken, Parker Moll; sisters Kayce Sears, Shoni Sears; brothers Jake Zulkoski, Luke Zulkoski; grandparents Charles and Juanita (Willey) Sears; aunts Tam Pauley, Tina Herz; countless friends and loved ones.
