Hastings, Nebraska resident Riley Adam Sears, 38, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. – Noon, Sunday, September 18, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.