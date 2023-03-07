Rita A. Venhaus, 93, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab Lakeview in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, March 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The celebrant will be Rev. David L. Rykwalder with Rev. Jorge Canela and Rev. Paul J. Colling concelebrating.