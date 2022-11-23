Hastings, Nebraska resident Rita Lee Briggs, 75, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her home.
Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hastings, NE with Pastor Andy Springer officiating. Cremation arrangements are taken care of by DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Rita was born December 27, 1946, in Red Cloud, Nebraska, the daughter of Leland and Freda (Kiehl) Drake. She grew up in the Red Cloud and Smith Center, KS area. On June 25th, 1967, she married Roger Briggs. They moved to Hastings in 1967. In 1978 her only daughter Kathy was born. She enjoyed bowling for many years, flowers and gardening and enjoyed attending her grandchildren's school and sporting events.
Rita is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy Handler and Catarino of Hastings, NE; grandchildren, Ebony and Lavon Handler; brothers-in-law, Norman Olliff and James (GayAnne) Briggs; along with many nieces, nephews, longtime friends, and her beloved dog, Molly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Briggs; sisters, Carol Olliff and Ellen (Neal) Peterson; and brother, George (Phyllis) Drake.
