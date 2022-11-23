Hastings, Nebraska resident Rita Lee Briggs, 75, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her home.

Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hastings, NE with Pastor Andy Springer officiating. Cremation arrangements are taken care of by DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services.