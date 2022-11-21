Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rita Lee Briggs, 75, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her home.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
