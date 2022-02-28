Robert (Bob) Allen Hoyt, 62, passed away on February 21, 2022, at his home in Payson, Arizona.
Bob was born on September 13, 1959 to Wilbur and Gaylene Hoyt in Henderson, Nebraska.
He grew up in Clay Center where he was an all-around athlete, graduating in 1977.
After high school, he attended Kearny State College where he discovered his love for coaching and received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education.
From there, he was hired as a teacher and coach in Clarks. Bob went on to continue teaching and coaching in Central City and then on to Payson.
Despite moving out of Nebraska, he never let his love for his Nebraska Cornhuskers waver, and always jumped at any opportunity to say GO BIG RED!
During his over 30 years of teaching, he inspired many young athletes and made learning about history fun for his students.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Gaylene Hoyt of Clay Center.
Survivors include his three children, Amanda (Dusty) Williams of Pocatello, Idaho, Billy (Kaycee) Hoyt of Pine, Arizona, and Beth (Brent) Dirren of Payson; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Hizer, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Brenda (Steve) Johnson of Clay Center; and brother, Bill (Doris) of Clay Center.
Services are scheduled for June 25, 2022, in Clay Center. More information will be announced closer to the date.
