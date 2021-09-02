Hastings, Nebraska resident Robert A. “Bob” Oldham, 82, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Monday, September 6, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father David Oldham and Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Bob’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Monday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to St. Michael’s Catholic Church or Hastings Catholic Schools. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bob was born December 27, 1938, in Webber, KS to Raymond R. and Amelia A. (Fulton) Oldham. He graduated from Superior High School in 1957. Bob married Sharon C. Schommer on October 24, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence. They moved to Hastings in 1972 from Superior.
Bob worked full time and part time as a printer for Vaughans Printers for 47 years and also worked at Superior Express, Blue Hill Leader, and Butler Volland Funeral Home for many years. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree where he was Past State District Deputy, St. Michael’s Men's Club, and Eagles Aerie #592.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Loris Oldham and Gene Oldham.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon C. Oldham of Hastings; daughters, Michelle Oldham of Hastings, Robin (Michael) Hayhurst of Scottsbluff, Lisa McNeil of Omaha; sons, Father David Oldham of Rulo, Thomas Oldham of Corpus Christi, TX; granddaughters, Megan Hayhurst of Omaha, Kaitlyn Hayhurst of Scottsbluff, Erin Hayhurst of Scottsbluff; sister, Carol Oldham of Lake Havasu City, AZ; sisters-in-law, Willie Gilmore, Jane Schommer, Betty Schommer; brother-in-law, Leonard Hoelting; many nieces and nephews.
