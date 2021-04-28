Robert Beam, 53, of Kearney, Nebraska, died April 22, 2021 as a result of an accident at Kearney. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date at the Elwood Cemetery in Elwood. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Robert was born on August 14, 1967 in Westchester, PA to Ed and Jean Beam. He grew up in Lexington and Elwood, NE. He attended Pershing Elementary, Lexington Junior High, and Elwood High School until his junior year. Later Robert completed his GED.
In 1989 he was united in marriage to Brenae Pearson. The couple lived in Grand Island and had two sons. They divorced in 2002.
Robert enjoyed tattooing and body piercing and riding his motorcycles. He loved to give people crap and could dish it out with the best of them. He liked spending time with his cousin Beau and nephew Colby and his wife Jessica, and hanging out with his friend Al.
Survivors of the family include sons, Edward Beam and Justin Beam; grandchildren, Adelynn Grace and Vincent; siblings, Jeannie Benash, Sheri Chermak, Harold Beam; in-laws, John Chermak and Kelly Slater; nieces and nephews, Timothy and Adam Beam, Sky and Summer, Raymond (Nikki) Blair and their child Prya, Colby (Jessie) Blair and their children Kayden, Alex, Dominik, Corey Blair, Dakota (Faith) Blair and their children Jaovana, Rylie, Myka, Jasper, Tianna Blair and children Drake and Aubrey, Tymeka Blair, Ashley Blair and children Rylie, Paiyton, Kinsley, and Collin.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; nephews: Jimmy Lee and Brock Blair.
