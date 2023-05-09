Hansen, Nebraska, resident Robert “Bob” Borchers, 70, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, NE, with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial with military rites will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Concordia Cemetery in rural Juniata, NE.