Hansen, Nebraska, resident Robert “Bob” Borchers, 70, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, NE, with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial with military rites will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Concordia Cemetery in rural Juniata, NE.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or the donor’s choice.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Bob’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bob was born September 7, 1952, in Hastings to Elmer and Lolita (Uden) Borchers. He graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1971. Bob served in the Nebraska National Guard for nine years.
Bob worked for the State Department of Roads for 40 years.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and was on a church bowling league and was a church officer for 15 years.
Bob was a lifetime member of the Doniphan American Legion Post 300, North American Hunting Club, and White Tails Unlimited.
He collected belt buckles and enjoyed watching Nebraska football, bowling, and hunting, and loved attending country music concerts.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, James Hellwege.
Survivors include his sister, Dolores Hellwege and numerous cousins.
