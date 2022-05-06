Hastings, Nebraska resident Robert “Bob” Curtis, 71, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Community Center in Good Samaritan Society Hastings, Nebraska. A private graveside service will take place at Parkview Cemetery. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings are handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation. Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com
Bob was born June 28, 1950, in Hastings, Nebraska, the son of Walter and Fawna (Magee) Curtis. He graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1968 and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD in 1972. Bob served in the U.S. Marines. Bob worked for Ryan Electronics and Teledyne Reynolds. He taught and was an assistant football coach at a California high school. His great avocation was thoroughbred horses, reading about, racing, training, riding, and caring for them.
A true joy for Bob was bringing joy to others through: secret Santa, showing value for good service with an appropriate tip, Eileen’s cookies, a big cup of ice tea or in many, many other ways.
Bob is survived by his brother Bill Curtis and his wife Linda of Topeka, KS; sister, Connie Jetter of Greeley, CO; nieces, Dianna Shinn and her husband Shannon, Deborah Ramberg and her husband Dan, and Sheri Dvorak; along with many great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Robert Frank; and brother-in-law, Don Jetter.
