Robert “Bob” Dieken, 83, of Grand Island, Nebraska died Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Reverend Adam Snoberger officiating. Burial with military honors will be 2 p.m. at Concordia Cemetery near Prosser. Visitation will be 5-7 Monday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Bob was born on July 27, 1938, to Harm and Esther (Reinecke) Dieken in Hastings, NE. Bob grew up in the Prosser, NE area where he attended kindergarten through eighth grade at #49 Hall County Country School. He graduated in 1956 from Wood River High School, and then graduated from business school with a degree in accounting. He entered the Army in 1961 where he was stationed in Hanau, Germany for two years, during which he had the pleasure of meeting President John F. Kennedy. He was also an aid to the general and was with Patton’s 3rd Army.
On September 29, 1978, Bob was united in marriage to Diana Eddy-Efierd in Gothenburg, NE. He gained three boys Mark, Larry, and Brian whom he adopted. They resided in Wood River, NE. Bob and Diana had son Robert (Robbie) Dieken and daughter Rachel Dieken-Senff. In 1986, he and Diana moved to Stanton, NE, where he was employed by Moore Brothers Trucking in Norfolk, NE until he retired in 2004. He resided in Norfolk, NE following their divorce in 1999. He moved to Grand Island, NE due to health issues in 2011, where his daughter took care of him.
He enjoyed doing Sudoku puzzles, drinking coffee with mutual friends and was fun-loving to all those around him. He loved spending time with his daughter and grandchildren. He traveled millions of miles while trucking across the United States and was called “the human atlas” navigating us in any direction.
Those left to cherish his memory are children, Rachel (Mark) Senff of Grand Island, Robert Dieken (Autumn Miller) of St. Paul, Mark Dieken of Minden, Brian (Rosa) Dieken of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Taylor Dieken, Brianna Broadway, Audrina Senff, Bailey Senff, Ryker Senff, Zayden Senff, Aiden Dieken, Rylan Dieken, Dawson Dieken, Asher Dieken, Harley Dieken, Ivy Dieken, Fable Dieken, Winterra Dieken, Eve Dieken, Ashley Dieken, Weslee Dieken, Brandon Dieken, Tom Dieken-McVay, and Daniel Dieken-McVay, and brothers, Richard Dieken of Mabank, TX, Wayne Dieken of Prosser.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Renee Dieken; and granddaughters Aliyana Senff and Emryss Dieken.
