Robert ‘Bob’ Gebauer, 85, of Kenesaw, Nebraska died December 8,2021, at Mary Lanning Hospital. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family. Memorials can be suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Bob was born October 2, 1936, in Worland, WY to Walter ‘Bud’ Gebauer and Mary Case. He grew up in Riverton, WY and Blue Hill, NE. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Karen Smith, after which the couple lived in Hastings and Kenesaw.
He enjoyed watching westerns, cheering for the Denver Broncos and collecting anything about John Wayne.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Kelly (Erle) Seybold and Robyn Morrison; grandchildren, Megan, Zach, Marah, Ian, Chase and Dusty; great-grandchild, Teagan; and sister, Judy (Don) Vanmatre.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary; wife, Karen; and sister, Ginger Fredrickson.
