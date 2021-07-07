Robert 'Bob' Roybal, 85, of Red Cloud, Nebraska died June 2, 2021 at the Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud with Fr. Paul Frank officiating. The rosary will be recited at the church on Friday at 7 p.m.
Book signing will be Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.