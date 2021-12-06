Robert Dale Behrends, 70, of Fairbury, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of Bob’s life is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury, as well as a visitation for friends and family from 5-7 p.m.
Robert was born Oct. 31, 1951, to Eddie and Verna (Cacek) Behrends.
Bob grew up on a farm northwest of Diller and graduated from Diller High School in 1970.
He started work at Endicott Clay, then worked at several different grain elevators for at least 25 years. He then worked for Fairbury Foods (now known as Westin Foods) until retiring in 2016.
Bob enjoyed deer hunting, going to auctions, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Verna.
Survivors include his wife, Patty; daughter, Bobbie Bosle (Brad) of Glenvil; son, Jeff Behrends (Megan) of Crete; two stepchildren, Justin and Ashley; three granddaughters, Paisley, Layla, and Indi; two brothers, Jim (Pam) Behrends and Rich Behrends (ReJeanna Sasse); sister, Cathie (Terry) Peters; and many nieces and nephews.
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home of Fairbury is handling arrangements.
