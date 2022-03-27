Hastings, Nebraska, resident Robert Deepe, 69, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at CHI Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln.
Services will be Thursday, March 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Micah Gaunt officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Robert’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
