Robert Drudik, 76, of Nelson, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Superior.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. before the funeral. A private family burial will take place at Nora Cemetery in Nora, Nebraska. Visitation is from 9 - 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Church. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.