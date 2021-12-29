Hastings, Nebraska resident Robert “Bob” E. Bottolfson, 62, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Memorial service is 11 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. There will be a luncheon following the service. Bob’s wishes were to be cremated. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Bob was born July 3, 1959, in Hastings, NE to William Sr. and Geraldine (McEwen) Bottolfson. He graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1977. Bob played basketball and was in the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest time playing basketball at one setting. He married Brenda Redinger in 1979 and to this union, 2 children were born; they later divorced. Bob married Debbie Harpham on January 9, 2004, he inherited a stepson, and together they adopted 2 children. He worked in construction most of his life and worked at Thermo King of Hastings until his health forced him to retire in 2015.
Bob loved his family, riding his Harley and his “Honda Davidson” (as he called it), and Nebraska football. He also loved watching “General Hospital” with his wife Debbie.
Bob was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie of Hastings; children, Trinity (Jennifer Thomas) of Hastings, Tabitha (Nathan Mootz) of Harvard, Michael Clausen, Nevaeh Bottolfson both of Hastings and stepson, Jason Harpham (Angie Rahmann) of Cave Springs, AK; grandchildren Treyton (Kayla Howe), Corbin, Colton, Brendy, and Cooper and his beloved dog, Duke; siblings Bill Jr. of Grand Island, Michelle (Russ) Meyer of Lincoln, Brian, Brandt (Jordan Robinson) and Brooke (Luis) Molina all of Hastings; and stepfather, Ray Stalsberg of Hastings; along with numerous family and friends.
