Robert “Bob” Eugene LaPorte, 87, of Hinckley, Illinois, passed away at home on December 16, 2021, peacefully surrounded by family.
Robert was born on December 1, 1934, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Victor and Adella (Komrofske) LaPorte. Robert was united in marriage December 10, 1952 to Lucille (Parr) LaPorte in Hastings.
Robert worked at Allsteel for 30+ years. He loved gardening, hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards, and spending time with family. He is known for always having a sports game on, feeding the local cats, and giving fresh vegetables from his garden to friends and family. He loved spending time with friends and family. He loved his grandchildren with all his heart.
Robert is survived by four children, Robert (Vear) LaPorte II of Bradford, IL, Cheryl (Rex) May of Hastings, NE, Trina (Mike) Richter of Hinckley, IL, and Roxann (Dave) Wendt of Kingston, IL; 10 grandchildren, Selena (Bryan) Reed, Robin LaPorte, Robert LaPorte III, Richard May, Chad May, Tara Buchanan, Katelyn Richter, Morgan (Killian) Greenwell, Samantha Wendt and Eryn Wendt; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Harvey Dedrick, Norbert Parr, and Bill Mitchell; sisters-in-law, Faye Parr, Hazel LaPorte, and Helen LaPorte; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Lucille LaPorte; his parents; brothers, Richard (Dick) LaPorte, David (Dave) LaPorte, James (Jim) LaPorte; sisters, Beverly Dedrick and Shirley Mitchell; brothers-in-law, Curtis Zubrod, Phil Parr, Jerome (Bubby) Parr; sisters-in-law, Mavon Zubrod and Shirley Parr.
There will be a service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hinckley, IL on Monday, December 27 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Hinckley Area Food Pantry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.