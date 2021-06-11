Roseland, Nebraska resident Robert E. “Bob” Scribner, 70, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Book signing is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
