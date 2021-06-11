Roseland, Nebraska resident Robert E. “Bob” Scribner, 70, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Book signing is 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bob was born April 23, 1951, in Lincoln, NE to Robert O. & Leora (Willcock) Scribner. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1969. Bob worked at several local grain elevators until his retirement when he started driving for Action Cab. He was an avid Bingo player and loved Nebraska Lottery scratch tickets. In his younger years, he loved roller skating and stock car racing.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Marvin Scribner and Marcia Nicholson; and nieces, A.J. Hallgrimson and Rose Mousel.
Survivors include his siblings, Edwin (Kathy) Scribner of Fairbury, Kevin (Bonnie) Scribner of Hastings, Cleo (Dan) Mousel of Roseland, Nadine (Jesse) Barragan of Hastings and Amy (Mike) Bitner of Hastings; brother-in-law, Bill Nicholson of Hastings, along with numerous nieces, nephews and many other family members.
