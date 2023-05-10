Hastings resident Robert E. “Bob” Selko, 83, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at his home.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 6:13 pm
