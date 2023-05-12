Hastings, Nebraska, resident Robert E. “Bob” Selko, 83, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at his home.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hastings with Rev. Tamara Holtz officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.
A book signing will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with family present at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the Parkinsons Foundation or First Christian Church Disciples of Christ.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Bob’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
