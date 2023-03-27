Hastings, Nebraska, resident Robert “Bobby” E. Bottger, 78, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Private family services will be held at a later date. No viewing or visitation, cremation took place. DeWitt Funeral home and Cremation Services in Hastings is assisting his family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Bobby was born October 14, 1944, to Emil and Helen Bottger in Emerson, Nebraska. He graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Emerson and Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
Bobby married Darlene Russell in 1996 in Antioch, California. He worked for Jerry Spady Chevrolet GMC in Hastings.
Bobby enjoyed keno, bingo and karaoke. He loved and was loved very much.
Bobby is survived by his wife Darlene; children, Barron Bottger, Laura Musgrove, and Ray (Monica) Caballero; grandchildren, Hannah Bottger, Renee (Kiel) Powell, Desiree Caballero, and Destiny Caballero; great-grandchildren, Penelope and Genevieve; and sisters, Judy (Paul) Predoehl and Kathy Dean.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.