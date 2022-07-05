Robert Erwin Burling, the son of Eldon and Marilyn (Jacobitz) Burling, was born on April 10, 1961, at Minden, Nebraska and passed away in Genoa, Nebraska, on July 5, 2022, at the age of 61.
He attended Kenesaw High School.
On July 11, 1983, he was united in marriage to Dianne Willcock. Four children were born to this union: Stacey, Sarah, Patrick & Nicholas.
They lived in Hastings, where Robert worked for the corrugated box company and harvest crews in the area.
Robert enjoyed listening to music and spending time with the grandkids.
Robert is survived by his four children, Stacey Burling of Hastings, Sarah Gropp of Lincoln, Patrick Burling of Kearney and Nicholas (Eliza) Burling of Lincoln and 9 grandchildren.
He is also survived by his father, Eldon Burling of Hastings; mother, Marilyn Dittrich of Hastings; three sisters, Beth Fotinos of Kenesaw, Brenda Stocker of Lincoln and Barbara Andreason of Genoa and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.