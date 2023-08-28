Robert E. Graning, 70, of Red Cloud, Nebraska died Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Heritage Care Center in Red Cloud.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, 10:00 am, August 30, 2023, at the Red Cloud Cemetery with Jeff Ord officiating.
The Simonson-Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud is in charge of the arrangements.
