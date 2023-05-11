Robert E. Rupprecht, 71, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, May 7,2023 at The Journey House, in Lincoln, NE.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 15,2023 at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings with pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Blue Valley Cemetery near Ayr, Nebraska.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Apfel Funeral Home before the memorial service.
Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family.
Memorials can be made to the family for later designation.
Bob was born on November 9, 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri to Wayne E. and Lillian (Picha) Rupprecht.
He grew up in Hastings and attended Hastings Public Schools until joining the army. Bob joined the Army on September 25, 1970. He proudly served until his honorable discharge on September 17, 1973.
Bob worked at Armour-Eckrich Meats for several years. He also worked at the Juniata Feed Yard for several years before retiring.
Bob loved fishing, camping, oldies music, and cars. He also enjoyed old handheld games and spending time with his friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his sister, Kathleen King of Ashland, NE, nephew James Struss of Reno, NV, nieces Christina (Marlin) Bergmann of Lincoln, Kaycie (Ryan) Hibbs of Lincoln, NE, great-nephews Zach and Dalton Struss of Hastings, NE, Gunner Espenhover, of Lincon, NE, Levi (fiancé Autumn) Espenhover of Lincoln, NE, Axle Hibbs of Lincoln, NE, great-niece Kathleen Esphenhover of Lincoln, NE, great-great-nephew Angel Espenhover of Lincoln, NE, one step-nephew, two step-nieces, several step-great-nieces and step-great-nephews, best friend Dan Welty of Hastings, NE, and neighbor Don Fischer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, and nephew-in-law Eugene Espenhover.
