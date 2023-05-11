Robert E. Rupprecht, 71, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, May 7,2023 at The Journey House, in Lincoln, NE.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 15,2023 at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings with pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Blue Valley Cemetery near Ayr, Nebraska.