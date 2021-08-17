Robert Giger of Kenesaw, Nebraska passed away August 13, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Juniata United Methodist Church with Kathy Uldrich officiating. The family requests that casual attire be worn; no suits or ties. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Kenesaw Cemetery immediately following the service. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.
Bob was born to Allen and Joan (Hartman) Giger at Red Cloud, Nebraska, on December 17, 1954. He received his education in Red Cloud, Roseland and graduated from Kenesaw in 1973. He joined the Air Force in June of 1973 and served his country for 25 years, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. He married Jana Johnson on June 22, 1974, at the Kenesaw United Methodist Church.
While in the Air Force, Bob served at Lachland AFB, TX, Sheppard AFB, TX, Holloman AFB, NM, Kadena AFB, Okinawa, Shaw AFB, SC, Andersen AFB, Guam and Minot AFB, ND. He had temporary duty in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the Island of Chuuk in the South Pacific. Bob was passionate about the military, running, NASCAR, football and his grandsons.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jana; son, Logan (Kelly) of Lincoln; daughter, Amanda (Chad) of Hastings; his four grandsons, Carson, Ryan, Eric and Daniel; siblings, Ron (Suzie) Giger of AZ, Richard (Bob) of Portland, OR, Anita Conway of Minot, ND, Rita Jurgens of Wilcox, Larry Giger of Milford, Marla Giger, Marcia (Bruce) Karr and Marlys (Wayne) Young all of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
