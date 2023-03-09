Hastings, Nebraska, resident Robert J. “Bob” Kehn, 92, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at CHI Health-St. Francis in Grand Island, NE.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Sunday and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date or Hastings Burial Detail.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Bob’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bob was born June 4, 1930, in Hastings to George and Mollie (Kister) Kehn. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1948.
Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He married Rose L. Kline on August 1, 1956, in Colby, KS.
Bob was employed as a foundryman at Spritz Foundry and was a foreman for Hastings Irrigation for 18 years. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and Eagles Aerie #592.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shirley A. Coville; brothers, Vernon Kehn, Jack Kehn, and Dick Kehn; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Bob Rader; and brother-in-law, Larry Kitten.
Survivors include his wife Rose L. Kehn of Hastings; children and spouses Barbara J. and Ron Roby of Iowa Falls, IA, Don E. and Karen Kehn of Boulder, CO; son-in-law, Kevin Coville of Oakdale, CA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Kitten of Hastings; brothers and spouses, Jerry and Diane Kehn of Tinton Falls, NJ; sisters-in-law, Margaret Kehn of Hastings, Joann Kehn of Hastings, June Kehn of Hastings; nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
