Hastings, Nebraska, resident Robert J. “Bob” Kehn, 92, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at CHI Health-St. Francis in Grand Island, NE.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.