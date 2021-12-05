Hastings, Nebraska, resident Robert “Bob” J. Hajny, 83, died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Rosary is 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial will be at St. Martin’s (Loucky) Cemetery in Deweese.
Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established later.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
