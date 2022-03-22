Hastings, Nebraska, resident Robert J. “Joe” Soares, 75, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. There will be no burial at this time.
A book signing will be 1-4 p.m. Thursday, March 24, and one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website.
To view the service go to Joe's obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Joe was born June 3, 1946, in Hastings, NE to Manuel Jr. and Hazel (Schmidt) Soares. After graduating from high school, Joe served in the U.S. Marine Corps from January 1966 to November 1967 during Vietnam.
Joe married Sheila Thaut on December 16, 1972. He was a plumber for Stewart Plumbing, Apex Plumbing, Correctional Center, and Hastings Public Schools.
The world lost a good man.
Kirk’s dad “Grandpa Joe Joe” was a Vietnam vet who would help anyone out. He loved racing and his grandkids.
The guy could fix anything and loved to refurbish old license plates, kids trucks, and his old truck.
Joe was technologically challenged. He shared a lot of screenshots on his Facebook page. He would butt dial you and send you lots of Facebook Messenger messages.
We would always get a good laugh out of his Facebook shares. I hope heaven has some plumbing problems for you to fix and some old license plates that need refinished.
Thank you for all you did for our country and for everything you did for our family. We were proud of you and loved you. We know you will be watching racing with us every time.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Jeff Thaut.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Soares; son amd spouse, Kirk and Brandy Soares; grandchildren, Josie Soares, Isaac Soares, Hank Soares; brother, Dean Soares; sisters and spouses, Betty and Doug Billesbach, Donna and Gary Burt; sister-in-law, Kathy Thaut; brothers-in-law and spouses, Scott & Debbie Thaut, Mark and Steven Floyd Thaut.
