Robert J. Karmazin, 96, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at College View Assisted Living in Hastings.
Rosary is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, and Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating.
Burial with Military Rites by Kent Kailey Post #45 and Army National Guard Honor’s Team will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel in Lawrence.
Memorials can be directed to the church. Private condolences may me sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
