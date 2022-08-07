Robert J. Kent, 92, of Hastings, Nebraska, died August 2, 2022, in Hastings.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, in the Parkview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, August 8, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.