Robert J. Kent, 92, of Hastings, Nebraska, died August 2, 2022, in Hastings.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, in the Parkview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, August 8, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
He was born on September 24, 1929, in Hastings to George and Nellie Kent. He grew up in Hastings and received his education from Hastings High School.
He was united in marriage to Erma (Reiber) Kent on January 22, 1950, in Hastings. The couple lived in Hastings where he was employed by Kealy Construction Company.
He was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his son, Bretton W. Kent; one grandson, David Kent; and a brother, Clayton Kent.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Erma Kent and his daughter, Renee Kent.
Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
