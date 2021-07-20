Robert J. Karmazin, 96 of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at College View Assisted Living in Hastings.
Rosary will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 7:30 p.m. and Mass will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 10 a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial with Military Rites by Kent Kailey Post #45 and Army National Guard Honor’s Team will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 3 - 8 p.m. at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel in Lawrence. Memorials can be directed to the church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Robert was born on May 16, 1925 to Julius and Lillie (Dusatko) Karmazin at Lawrence, NE. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1942. He served in the United States Army from May 12, 1945 to October 20, 1946. Robert married Elsie A. Lipovsky on August 28, 1947 at St. Martin Loucky Catholic Church. Bob and Elsie built their home 4 miles east of Lawrence in 1947. He dry land farmed and raised livestock. He farmed with his Father and Brother Willard. In later years he farmed with his son Michael. In 1981 they built a home in Lawrence. He retired at the age of 62. Robert and Elsie enjoyed many winters in California as well as golfing. They later moved to College View in Hastings. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus all of his adult life and was a Fourth Degree Knight. He had been a member of the Lawrence School Board, Lawrence Coop Assoc., Lawrence Legion, Nebraska Turkey Association in Gibbon and attended many Turkey Expositions and was on the Nebraska Association of School Board Unit 9 in Hastings.
Those left to cherish his memory are, two daughters, Kathleen (David) Vacek of Lander, WY, Sandy (John) Woodward of Rochester, MN; one son, Ron (Colleen) Karmazin of Blue Hill; one sister, Joan Schneider of Hastings; one sister-in-law, Geraldine Karmazin of Superior; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Michelle (TJ) Chamberlain, Tyler, Alexia, Kim Karmazin, David (Casey) Karmazin, Aydeen, Freye, Elise and Braxx; William Vacek, Ken (Katie) Vacek, Audrey, Isabelle and Michael; Eric (Rachael) Karmazin, Lucy, Maddox, Vaughn, Violet, Esmeralda, Andy (Emily) Karmazin, Bennett, Edele, Jodie (Eric) Johnson, Emma and Hunter Meyers; Trudy (Ben) Cummings, Robert (Allison) Woodward, Charlotte.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; wife; one son, Michael Karmazin; two sisters and brother-in-laws, Mildred (Ben) Svoboda and Loretta (Alan) Ziggafoos, two brothers and sister-in-law, Willard (Bernadine) and Eugene Karmazin.
