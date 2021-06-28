Blue Hill, Nebraska, resident Robert L. Bell, 76, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. Burial with military honors by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Robert was born September 28, 1944, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Robert E. and Dorothy R. (Adams) Bell. He graduated from Juniata High School in 1958.
Robert served in the U.S. Navy from August 28, 1962, to August 27, 1968, serving most of his time in Hawaii.
Robert worked as an oil operator for Chevron until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, camping, and gardening.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include children and spouses, Joe and Lisa Bell of Hastings and Jason and Rachel Bell of Hastings; grandchildren, Katie Bell, Auston Bell, Amanda Bell-Gray, Ashley and Zach Mueller, Caleb Morton, Hailee Miller, Isayah Chavez, Noah Chavez, Brailey Dailsey, Vincent Bell, Skylar Lemburg, Evalynn Bell, Paisley Bell, and Fennell Preddy; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carla Weiler of Ayr and Sharon Jones of Hastings and numerous nieces, relatives, and friends.
