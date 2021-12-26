Robert L. 'Bob' Meyer Dec 26, 2021 Dec 26, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services are pending for Robert “Bob” L. Meyer, 68, of Grand Island, Nebraska, who died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. All Faiths Funeral of Grand Island is handling arrangements. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Grand Island Robert L. Meyer Funeral Faith Nebraska Arrangement Pend Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesImperial Theatre to be renovatedNew restaurant serves same comfort food like Grandma madeLincoln toy store to be featured on Amazon Prime seriesBarn Festival tradition to continue under new ownershipHearing on proposed racetrack casino postponedLocal music teacher to lead national educator organizationAuthorities officially ID first victim of Dec. 12 crashDave Barry year in review columnHastings Public Library goes fine freeSome Nebraskans unable to get monoclonal antibodies Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
