Robert Lee Crandell, Sr., 84, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on July 9, 2023, at Mary Lanning Memorial Healthcare in Hastings.
Robert was born on February 16, 1939, in Kimball, NE, to Joseph Dowie and Eda Mae Kilburn Crandell. He graduated from Kimball High School and subsequently served in the Army National Guard.
On May 11, 1962, Robert married Hazel Luetta Robinson in Kimball. Their union was blessed with six children: Nancy Aufdengarten (Kyle), Richard (Rickie) Crandell, Rebecca Crandell, Beverly Rocha ( Bobby), Robert Crandell Jr. (Shari), and Stanley Crandell (Max).
Robert was a faithful Husker and Broncos fan through thick and thin.
Robert was a devoted member of the Catholic Church and had been a part of St. Luke's Parish in Ogallala. He was also a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Hazel, of Brule; his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings; along with many other relatives and friends.
A memorial has been established in Robert's memory for later designation. Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com, where the Mass will be streamed live.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Ogallala, with Father Bryan Ernest as the celebrant. Rosary will be recited on Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place in the Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell at a later date.
Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
