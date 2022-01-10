Glenvil, Nebraska resident Robert L. Rippen, 94, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Harvard Rest Haven, Harvard, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Brian Weinkauf officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery, west of Glenvil. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Glenvil Volunteer Fire Department. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Robert’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Robert was born February 6, 1927 in Campbell, NE to Fred & Laura (Lemmerman) Rippen. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married Julia Davis on June 13, 1948; she preceded him in death on February 2, 2016.
Robert worked for AT&T until his retirement. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion. Robert had a smile for anyone he met and would help others anytime he could. He was always looking for opportunities to “pay it forward” and never knew a stranger.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Julia Rippen; four sisters, Hazel Jenkins, Melva McCartney, Naomi Junker, and Julia Schutte; and two brothers, Delton Rippen and Kenneth Rippen.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-laws, David & Lori Rippen and Craig & Michael Ann Rippen; grandchildren, Brittney & Todd Bagley, Crystal & Peter Delano, Chad Rippen, Charity & Chaz Critchfield; great-grandchildren, Dain Bagley, Jack Bagley, Maia Bagley, Ayva Delano; sister, Phyllis DeFranchi; nieces, nephews, and other family.
