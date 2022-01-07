Glenvil, Nebraska resident Robert L. Rippen, 94, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery, west of Glenvil. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Glenvil Volunteer Fire Department. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Robert’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
