Robert Lee Shoemaker, 74, of Minden, Nebraska passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Bethany Home in Minden. Celebration of life services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Robert’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home.
Robert was born on January 12, 1948 in Dalton, Nebraska to Dale and Ruth (Payton) Shoemaker. He grew up in the Broadwater and Bridgeport area and attended Broadwater Elementary and Bridgeport High School.
On September 20, 1970, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Rose. The couple was blessed with four children: Keith, Kevin, Ty, and Christa. They made their home in the Lakeside, Nebraska area where Robert was employed at the Star Ranch. He also lived in North Platte and Hastings.
Robert was a member of the Assembly of God Church and enjoyed working with Royal Rangers and being active in many church activities.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Bonnie of Hastings; sons, Keith (Renae) Shoemaker of Huron, SD, Kevin (Becky) Shoemaker of Hastings, NE, Ty (Kayla) Shoemaker of Hastings, NE; daughter, Christa (Shawn) Bullinger of Tulsa, OK; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Connie Green; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Fred, Dick, and Larry Shoemaker, and sister, Diane Judd.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
