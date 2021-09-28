Red Cloud, Nebraska resident Robert Lee Thayer, 92, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, September 30, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to your local Veteran Service Office or Webster County Senior Services. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Robert was born October 20, 1928, in Kearney, NE to Elmer and Annette (Gulden) Thayer. He attended Kenesaw High School. Robert married Carolyn Dodge and he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Robert was employed as a telephone lineman for many years. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. He loved fishing and his Nebraska Huskers. Robert enjoyed making turquoise jewelry.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Melvin and Jack Thayer.
Survivors include his daughters, Susan Clark of Stockton, CA, Jessica Williams of Oatman, AZ and Sherrill King of Kingman, AZ; grandchildren and spouse, Tamara and Chris Swecker of Buckhannon, W.Va., and Dr. Canone Clark of Grand Junction, CO; great-grandchildren, April Mantalvo of Fairmont, W.Va., Jason Clark of Farmington, NM, Aidan Dean Swecker of Buckhannon, W.Va., Nico Lee Swecker of Buckhannon, W.Va., Iliza Mae Clark of Farmington, NM and Ivy Ray Clark of Farmington, NM; lifelong friend, Laurene Andreason of Hastings.
