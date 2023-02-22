Robert Lee Young, 85, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2023 in Harvard.
Robert was a Superior High School graduate. He married Annetta Meier on June 12, 1957 in Superior. Bob and Annetta moved to Hastings where they enjoyed their retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Josephine, brother Roger, grandson Jace Bushnell and great-grandson Charlie Fitze.
Survivors include his wife Annetta of Hastings; his children Angela (Mike) Uzeta of Hastings, Greg (Judy) Young of Hastings, Alissa (Justin) Bushnell of Superior, Regina (Kevin)Young of Temple City, CA; 12 grandchildren; 18+ great-grandchildren; brothers Eugene (Marjorie) Young of Harvard and Gary (Nancy) Young of Cedar Rapids, IA; sister-in-law Rebecca Young of Denver, CO; nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Ferdinand Boehme officiating. Rosary will be at 10 a.m. before the service. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday with the family present from 5-8 at Megrue-Price Funeral home in Superior. Memorials may be made to Masses for Bob.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
