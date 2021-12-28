Robert “Bob” Lee Meyer, 68, of Grand Island, Nebraska passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home. Services in his honor will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Pastor Adam Snoberger will officiate. Burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Bob was born on August 20, 1953 in Hastings, Nebraska, son of Paul and Wilma (Haase) Meyer. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High School with the class of 1971. Bob went on to work at Diers Motor Company.
Bob was employed for many years as a traveling salesman in central Nebraska. Most recently he worked at Home Depot in Grand Island.
Bob was a true student of the Scripture and spent many hours reading his Bible. He enjoyed tinkering with cars and helping his girls with any home project they had. He loved his grandkids and enjoyed every minute he spent with them. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and infectious laugh.
His memory will be cherished by his daughters, Pamela (Aaron) Kretzer of Parker, CO, Stacia (Matthew) Stone of Waverly, NE, Angela (Gordon) Sooknarine of Phoenix, AZ, and Melissa (Jeremy) Farrell of Grand Island, NE; grandchildren, Avery, Madelyn, Easton, Madden, Kendyl, Nathan, Camden, Gus, Wilma; brothers, Rodney (Gayle) Meyer of Grand Island, NE, Richard (Marci) Meyer of Kearney, NE, Russell (Tuyi) Meyer of Harker Heights, TX; sister, Diana (Jack) Cramer of Grand Island, NE; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Wilma Meyer.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
