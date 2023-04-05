Glenvil, Nebraska resident Rodney Glenn “Rod” Imler, 73, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Memorial Services are 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. There will be no burial at this time. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established to help continue Rod’s love for educating youth in the great outdoors. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.