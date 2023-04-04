Glenvil, Nebraska, resident Rodney Glenn “Rod” Imler, 73, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.
Memorial Services are 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. There will be no burial at this time. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established to help continue Rod’s love for educating youth in the great outdoors. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Rod was born February 12, 1950, to Glenn William Imler and Bertha Yvonne “Vonnie” Purcell Imler.
He graduated from Mankato High School in 1968. He attended Cloud County Community College.
Rod married Connie Hinrichs on January 16, 1970. Rod spent 25 years working at the Meat Animal Research Center and driving a semi-truck. Rodney’s love for fishing and hunting will live on through his grandchildren.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn William Imler and Bertha Yvonne Purcell Imler; and grandparents, Joseph Burr Purcell and Betha Angela Miller Purcell and William Imler and Nora Almrya Jane Osborne Imler.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Imler; sons, Chad (Melissa) Imler and Matthew (Jackie) Imler; five grandchildren, Chase, Austin, Beau, Jocelyn, and Grant; brother, Dan (Monte) Imler; sister, Myrna (Richard) Wilson; brother-in-law, Ron (Cindy) Hinrichs; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Steve) Beman; mother-in-law, Wanda Hinrichs; and many nieces and nephews.
