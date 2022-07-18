Hastings, Nebraska resident Rogene Bernice (Garrelts) Koepke, 90, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Tyler Hauptmeier officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church or Start Over Rover. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Rogene’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Livingston Butler Volland is serving the family.
