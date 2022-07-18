Hastings, Nebraska resident Rogene Bernice (Garrelts) Koepke, 90, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Tyler Hauptmeier officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church or Start Over Rover. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Rogene’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Rogene was born September 15, 1931, in Fairfield, NE to Boyd F. and Clara M. (Ocker) Garrelts. She was baptized on October 15, 1931, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil by Rev. Erick Meyer. Rogene was confirmed on May 27, 1945, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil by Rev. Richard Fruehling. She attended District 26 in Adams County and graduated from Blue Hill High School on May 9, 1949. Rogene married William H. Koepke on May 20, 1951, at Zion Lutheran Church by Rev. David Kreitzer; he preceded her in death on March 3, 2003.
Rogene worked at Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph, was a homemaker, and was a self-employed seamstress. She also worked at Zion Lutheran Schools as a kitchen assistant and at the Masonic Center.
Rogene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William H. Koepke; and infant daughter, Janice D. Koepke.
Survivors include her children & spouse, Diane & David Osborn of Malcolm, NE, Bonnie Koepke of Littleton, CO, Linda Koepke of Hastings, NE; grandchildren & spouses, Denise & Scott Wegener of Omaha, NE, Daniel & Heather Osborn of Malcolm, NE, Dayna & Casey Mattson of Lincoln, NE, Kristen & Alex Baker of Denver, CO, Tyler Wiest & Mallory Estopinal of Austin, TX; great-grandchildren, Harrison Wegener, Eve Mattson, Emily Mattson, Reece Osborn, Ryan Osborn, Samuel Baker, Madeleine Baker; step-great-grandson Vincent Puterbaugh; sister & brother-in-law Donna & Lloyd Valentine; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law Gary & Delores Goehring, Richard & Jolene Koepke; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
